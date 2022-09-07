CNN's SE Cupp says Dem candidate Fetterman given a ‘total pass’ from the press in Senate race against Oz

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

S.E. Cupp, a self-proclaimed conservative and CNN contributor who often focuses on criticizing former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party as a whole, took a surprising stance during a "S.E. Cupp: Unfiltered" a webisode uploaded to CNN.com Wednesday.

In her monologue, she defended GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz for modifying his position on abortion and criticized the media for not adequately scrutinizing his competitor, Democrat John Fetterman.

Regarding Oz's changing stance on abortion, Cupp said, "Call me crazy, but ‘neophyte would-be politician slightly alters his position on an issue’ is hardly a breaking news headline. While we wish all of our lawmakers and candidates to be clear eyed, principled, and consistent in their beliefs, I don't actually think Oz changed his opinion all that much."

MARK CUBAN SAYS ‘SCREW YOU ELIZABETH WARREN’, DECLARES HER ‘EVERYTHING WRONG WITH POLITICS’

Cupp pointed out that despite Oz's stance on abortion carving out exceptions for rape, incest, or health of the mother, Fetterman misrepresented Oz's view on the subject. She pointed to a tweet in which Fetterman falsely said Oz claimed "he'd ban abortion even in cases of rape or incest."

"He said nothing of the sort," Cupp said. "I'm not sure why Fetterman decided he needed to go further than where Oz actually was to make the point."

"I'm also not sure why so few are calling Fetterman out for this," she continued.

"The only news coverage of this story that I've seen is largely focused on Oz. Now this gets to a larger problem for me: I'm not sure Fetterman is facing the same kind of scrutiny that Oz deservingly is," she said.

NEW PRO-OZ CAMPAIGN AD TARGETS FETTERMAN FOR PULLING GUN ON BLACK JOGGER

"Fetterman's enjoyed glossy profiles in People magazine, Rolling Stone, the New York Times, and the Washington Post, while Oz has gone viral for his cringe grocery store video… Oz is often mocked as an unserious celebrity candidate, but it's Fetterman who enlisted Snooki to help him campaign," Cupp said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cupp also called out Fetterman for refusing to debate Oz up until that point.

Wednesday night, Fetterman committed for the first time to debate Oz, though a date and medium has not been finalized.