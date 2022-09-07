Mark Cuban says ‘Screw you, Elizabeth Warren,’ declares her ‘everything wrong with politics’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mark Cuban slammed Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for being "everything wrong with politics" at the 2022 annual Code Conference from Vox Media in Los Angeles.

CNBC’s "Squawk on the Street" aired a clip from the conference Wednesday of billionaire and "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban skewering one of the Democratic Party’s most prominent leaders.

"I don’t mind being taxed more. I wrote a blog 20 years ago saying it’s the most patriotic thing you can do, after military service, is pay your taxes, because that’s what allows everybody to live and to prosper," Cuban explained to interviewer and tech journalist Kara Swisher.

FLASHBACK: WARREN CONFRONTED BY ANGRY FATHER OVER STUDENT LOAN HANDOUTS: WE GOT ‘SCREWED’

He followed up by slamming progressives who demonize or antagonize the wealthy with a special emphasis on Warren.

"But yeah, the idea of just ‘Soak the rich, billionaire tears that fill that cup’ — screw you, Elizabeth Warren, you’re everything wrong with politics," he declared.

Cuban made similar statements before during a Fox Business interview last year.

"I don’t have a problem paying more taxes, whether it’s business or personal," he claimed at the time.

ELIZABETH WARREN INSISTS BIDEN'S STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT IS ‘GOOD FOR OUR ECONOMY’

He clarified that while he is not always happy with how tax money is spent, that is another issue entirely.

"Am I happy with the way that the government spends it all the time? No, but that’s a different topic. In terms of taxing unrealized gains, I think that would be a disaster," he explained.

In the same interview he slammed Warren as somebody who "demonizes" the wealthy.

"Honestly, I don’t think Elizabeth Warren knows that’s all what she’s talking about when she deals with this. I think she just likes to demonize people that are wealthy, and that’s fine, it’s a great political move for her, but I just don’t think that they really understand the implications of taxing unrealized gains," he said.