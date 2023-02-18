CNN urged to get rid of Don Lemon after Haley comments: ‘It’s time to fire Don Lemon’

Critics of CNN anchor Don Lemon called for the network to fire him after his controversial comments demeaning 2024 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

Amidst the furor over Lemon’s statements this week about Haley not being in her "prime" while running for president, Twitter users claimed that this might be the time to finally axe the "CNN This Morning" host.

CNN'S DON LEMON DENIES HE'S BEING DEMOTED AFTER LOSING PRIMETIME GIG FOR ENSEMBLE MORNING SHOW

Lemon’s latest remarks involved him pushing back on the "51-year-old Haley calling for politicians over 75 years old to undergo annual mental competency tests," Fox News Digital reported , Friday.

During a Thursday broadcast of the CNN morning show, he declared, " Nikki Haley isn't in her prime, sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."

Upon receiving some pushback from co-host Poppy Harlow, Lemon replied, "I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it. Everybody at home, when is a woman in her prime, it says 20s, 30s and 40s. And I’m just saying Nikki Haley should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime, and they need to be in their prime when they serve."

The comments sparked intense outrage, including at CNN. Reportedly, Lemon’s colleagues at the network were unhappy with Lemon, even after an apology that he phoned in to the network’s morning editorial call.

A CNN insider told Fox News Digital the call was " Most pathetic attempt at an apology I have ever heard in my life."

DON LEMON PRAISED WH HOPEFULS CLINTON, HARRIS, WARREN, KLOBUCHAR, ALL OLDER THAN NIKKI HALEY WHEN THEY RAN

Many Twitter users claimed the comments should be the last straw for the network, and that Lemon should finally be let go.

Conservative columnist Tim Young asked, "Has CNN fired Don Lemon yet?"

Immigration lawyer Matthew Kolken alluded to Lemon’s potential ouster, tweeting, What's the Don Lemon countdown timer at? I love it when they cancel their own."

ACT for America founder Brigitte Gabriel declared, "It's time to fire Don Lemon!"

Conservative journalist Ian Miles Cheong claimed, "CNN needs to fire Don Lemon for misogyny."

Author Jennifer Sey argued that Lemon deserved the axe from CNN, tweeting, "Can @CNN please fire Don Lemon already. He’s spewing sexist garbage — women are only in their prime in their 20s/30s/40s — cuz google says so!"

She added, "Assumedly google means ‘prime’ for having children. Which is not the only way for a woman to be in her prime. Unless you’re a sexist…"

Radio host Larry Mendte said that CNN may have reason to terminate Lemon finally. He tweeted, "I've worked with Don Lemon and he is a nightmare and absolutely a misogynist. @CNN has been looking for an excuse to fire him. After the lowest ratings in prime time and now the lowest ratings in the morning...I think they have it!"

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former U.S. congressman Vernon Jones exclaimed, "Dump Don! Squeeze the LeMon!"

In another post, Jones noted, "@donlemon should be fired for what he said about @NikkiHaley. Liberal media have the proclivity of attacking people of color if you are conservative and republican."

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller joked, "If Nikki Haley gets Don Lemon fired that bumps her up to second or third at least right?"