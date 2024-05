Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

CNN political correspondent Edward-Isaac Dovere linked to a shirt on sale from President Biden’s campaign on Wednesday on his X account, raising eyebrows but also prompting claims he was simply reporting news.

Dovere posted the link to his account on Wednesday morning following Biden’s video announcement that he was ready to debate former President Trump ahead of the November presidential election.

Biden taunted Trump for skipping debates during the Republican primary season, adding, "I’ll even do it twice. So let’s pick the dates, Donald. I hear you’re free on Wednesdays," a trolling reference to his New York criminal trial being in recess on those days.

TRUMP URGES BIDEN TO FOLLOW THROUGH WITH DEBATE PROMISE: 'I'M READY TO GO ANYWHERE'

Dovere reported Biden team was already making debate merchandise, some of which featured Biden’s "free on Wednesdays" taunt to the former president.

The senior reporter posted, "….and the Biden campaign leans into the debate and trial Trump trolling, with a new ‘Free on Wednesdays’ T-shirt for sale in its online shop."

Some X users felt that Dovere’s post – which included a picture of the shirt and a link where to buy it – was inappropriate for a mainstream journalist.

VULNERABLE DEM SENATOR BLASTED OVER VOTING RECORD AFTER AD TOUTS STRENGTH ON IMMIGRATION: 'WON'T BE FOOLED'

Journalist Jim Treacher quipped Dovere was "selling merch" for the Biden campaign.

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller stated, "Oh nothing. Just a CNN reporter linking to and promoting a campaign's merch shop."

Fox News contributor Joe Concha blasted Dovere, posting, "Nothing to see here, just a CNN reporter promoting Biden merchandise. And remember, Trump only ‘attacks’ and ‘insults’ while Biden ‘leans’ and ‘trolls.’"

RedState writer "Bonchie" made a similar remark.

"CNN reporters are now promoting Biden campaign merchandise. Seems like an issue," he said.

Conservative commentator Doug Powers asked, "Do CNN ‘reporters’ get sales commission if they move Biden merch? Probably not, because who the hell buys and wears Biden merch?"

And popular political account, "EducatëdHillbilly," asked, "Biden pay you for this campaign ad or…"

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A CNN spokesperson pushed back on the online criticism, saying it was "simply reporting."

"This is someone linking to an ad so people can see it for themselves. It’s simply reporting. Nothing beyond that and disingenuous to suggest otherwise," they told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.