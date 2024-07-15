CNN panel agrees Trump is at his ‘at his apex’ of power going into RNC after surviving attempt on his life

Multiple CNN panelists agreed Monday that former President Trump, having survived an attempt on his life, is riding an unprecedented wave of popularity among his party.

During a campaign rally on Saturday, Trump was shot by an attempted assassin in the ear. At the Republican National Convention after surviving the ordeal to accept the GOP 2024 nomination with a united party behind him, he also won a major legal victory on Monday as Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed his classified documents case.

"Donald Trump has been a lucky politician in so many ways, and here he is on the cusp of being nominated, you‘re going to expect a very rapturous embrace of this president," CNN reporter Nia-Malika Henderson said Monday before the convention began. "You can feel the electricity around Milwaukee with the folks who‘ve come who were delegates and really worship this president. He is at his apex, and we‘re going to see some of that tonight."

"Given that the former president is OK from the attack, from the shooting on the weekend, you can't paint a better picture for Donald Trump to walk into this environment. It will be a hero’s welcome on this convention floor like we‘ve never seen for a nominee before," CNN's David Chalian said.

CNN's Jeff Zeleny agreed.

"I am struck by how different this moment is for Donald Trump," he said.

CNN"s Manu Raju echoed the sense that Trump is at his highest point since he waded into American politics.

"I mean, we are seeing Trump at the height of his political power, probably really the high point in his political career that we have seen since he came onto the public sphere," the CNN reporter said. "It‘s hard to think of a different time, this Republican Party is absolutely united behind him like we have not seen, because his critics have gone away. They‘ve been pushed aside. They‘ve lost elections and the people out here are all behind him."

He added that Trump, through many battles and challenges, has emerged strangely fortunate.

"The question is, can he capitalize on it? Or will anything change for the next hundred days?" Raju wondered.

Trump, who officially secured the nomination from RNC delegates on Monday, also announced his 2024 running mate to be Ohio Sen. JD Vance.