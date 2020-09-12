Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

CNN, MSNBC ignore Trump's major Israel-Bahrain peace deal during primetime

Earlier in the day, MSNBC spent less than two minutes covering the major Middle East agreement

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
The White House announces Bahrain joining UAE in signing on to peace deal with IsraelVideo

The White House announces Bahrain joining UAE in signing on to peace deal with Israel

White House deputy press secretary Brian Morgenstern joins Harris Faulkner on ‘Outnumbered Overtime.’

The most-watched programs on CNN and MSNBC on Friday night completely ignored President Trump's foreign policy achievement of brokering a peace deal between Israel and Bahrain.

According to a formal statement issued by the U.S. and the two Middle East countries, they agreed to "the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain."

“This is a historic breakthrough to further peace in the Middle East. Opening direct dialogue and ties between these two dynamic societies and advanced economies will continue the positive transformation of the Middle East and increase stability, security, and prosperity in the region," the statement said.

However, the major Middle East peace agreement received no mention during CNN and MSNBC's primetime shows.

MSNBC, CNN MOSTLY IGNORE TRUMP'S MAJOR ISRAEL-UAE PEACE DEAL DURING PRIMETIME 

While CNN dedicated substantial coverage during its afternoon programming to the Israel-Bahrain agreement, MSNBC spent less than two minutes covering the major news throughout the entire day.

MSNBC's longest segment on the subject lasted just one minute and 22 seconds, when anchor Ayman Mohyeldin asked his panel why President Trump announced the peace deal on the 19th anniversary of 9/11.

State Department spokesperson on peace deal between Israel and BahrainVideo

Both MSNBC and CNN similarly downplayed their coverage of the major agreement Trump brokered between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month.

"CNN Tonight" anchor Don Lemon, who regularly has two full hours every weeknight, spent roughly two minutes on that agreement but used it to mock Trump after national security adviser Robert O'Brien suggested the president should be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

"Wonder why he wants a Nobel Prize so badly. ... Oh, you know who has one, right? President Barack Obama!" the CNN anchor boasted.

Lemon's colleagues Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo avoided the subject altogether as did their primetime competitors on MSNBC.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.

