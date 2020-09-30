CNN’s John King: Hunter Biden is 'a swamp creature… trading in his family name to make money’

CNN anchor John King said on Wednesday that Hunter Biden is a “swamp creature” who used his powerful father to make money.

Trump attacked Joe Biden over his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings in a heated exchange during the first presidential debate on Tuesday night, which prompted the CNN anchor to admit it’s a weakness for the Democratic nominee.

“Hunter Biden in many ways is a weakness for the former vice president because of his work, he was a, I’ll call it out, he’s a swamp creature. Like many people, trading in his family name to make money around the world,” King said.

The debate night exchange occurred after Biden criticized the Trump administration’s economic policy toward China. Trump fired back by repeating his frequent claim that Hunter Biden had engaged in wrongdoing while serving on the board of BHR, a private equity firm backed by stakeholders with close ties to the Chinese government, and as a board member of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings.

Critics allege that Hunter Biden leveraged his father’s position in the Obama administration to enrich himself and wield influence in his business dealings.

“China ate your lunch, Joe. And no wonder, your son goes in and he takes out billions of dollars, he takes out billions of dollars to manage,” Trump said. “He makes millions of dollars. And while we’re at it, why is it, just out of curiosity, the mayor of Moscow’s wife gave your son $3.5 million. What did he do to deserve it? What did he do with Burisma?”

"None of that is true,” Biden said in response, adding that Trump’s claims regarding alleged business-related wrongdoing on Hunter Biden’s part had been “totally discredited.”

Earlier this month, the Senate Homeland Security and Finance committees released an 87-page interim report detailing their investigation of Hunter Biden’s work with Burisma. The report noted that “officials within the Obama administration ignored the glaring warning signs when the vice president’s son joined the board of a company owned by a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch.”

The report included a claim that Biden’s son “received $3.5 million in a wire transfer” from Elena Baturina, wife of the former mayor of Moscow.

Democrats have denied the claim is accurate but that didn’t stop CNN’s King from referring to Hunter Biden as a “swamp creature.”