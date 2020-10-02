CNN's Jake Tapper shames Trump following coronavirus diagnosis: He's now a 'symbol of his own failures'

CNN anchor Jake Tapper did not mince words in his condemnation of President Trump following his coronavirus diagnosis.

Tapper kicked off his show on Friday with the "shocking" announcement from the president that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, calling it the "greatest known health threat to a sitting U.S. president since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981."

"Of course, everyone here at 'The Lead' is hoping for a full and speedy recovery for President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Trump aide Hope Hicks, Republican Senator Mike Lee, the as-yet-unnamed White House staffer who sits in the West Wing, and frankly, anyone out there who has contracted the deadly virus," Tapper said before the president was said to be moved to Walter Reed Medical Center. "But we must acknowledge, President Trump has refused to abide by his own administration's health experts about how to avoid contracting this disease."

The CNN anchor called out the president for mocking those who wear masks and the "serious questions" that were raised at various Trump campaign events that lacked masks and social distancing, even calling out members of Trump's family and staff who attended Tuesday's debate in Cleveland who refused to wear masks.

Tapper then highlighted that even after having been in close contact with top White House aide Hope Hicks, who tested positive with the disease on Wednesday, Trump flew to Bedminster, N.J., to attend a fundraiser, and slammed Trump's advisors for not wearing masks on the grounds of the White House, which he referred to as a "potential hot zone."

"We all sincerely wish the best for everyone at the White House battling this cruel and potentially deadly disease, but they continue to put others at risk not only by setting bad examples, not only by failing in the pandemic response but now, quite literally, as carriers of the virus exposing not just fellow officials and senators or journalists or donors but exposing the flight crews of Air Force One and Marine One, members of the military, or waiters and support staff at Bedminster in New Jersey." Tapper continued. "Make no mistake, this was not just reckless behavior, this was a demonstration of a wanton disregard for human life. President Trump, now in quarantine, has become a symbol of his own failures."