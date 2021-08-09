Critics pan CNN as Chris Cuomo is reportedly still advising his brother: 'Utter madness'

Critics are piling on the scandal-plagued CNN after it was reported Monday evening that its star anchor Chris Cuomo is still advising his brother.

The Washington Post delved into the behind-the-scenes drama taking place in Albany as embattled Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces growing calls for impeachment following the damning report released by the state's attorney general Letitia James, which outlined explosive sexual harassment allegations by 11 women.

However, perhaps the Post buried the lead with its nugget of news about the CNN star.

"Cuomo, who is ensconced in the governor’s mansion in Albany and has not been coming to the office, is left with few advisers," the Post reported. "Rich Azzopardi, his longtime spokesman, has said he plans to stay in his post. The governor also continues to confer with longtime adviser Charlie King, a lobbyist at the public strategy firm Mercury, as well as his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, according to people familiar with the situation."

In May, after it was revealed that he was partaking in strategy sessions with the governor's team to combat the sexual misconduct allegations earlier this year, the "Cuomo Prime Time" host vowed to his viewers that it wouldn't happen again.

"When my brother's situation became turbulent, being looped into calls with other friends of his and advisers that did include some of his staff, I understand why that was a problem for CNN. It will not happen again," Cuomo said in May. "It was a mistake, because I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that. I would never intend for that and I am sorry for that."

The Washington Examiner later reported that Chris Cuomo "has not joined any meetings that involved his brother's team or offered advice in an official capacity to the governor since May," which would technically be meeting CNN's expectations.

"It was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges. He will not participate in such conversations going forward," CNN said in a statement back in May.

Regardless, the optics of the CNN anchor still advising the governor despite him abiding by CNN's guidance was blasted by critics.

"This has got to be Chris Cuomo’s last day on the job come on," writer Jonathan Katz reacted.

"Utter madness," Variety editor-at-large Kate Arthur tweeted.

"So yeah, this is a problem. @CNN" Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean wrote.

"Maybe this is an old world culture thing for me but coming to your family's aid is always understandable. But if he wants to do that, he also doesn't necessarily need to maintain a conflict of interest by being a leading news anchor simultaneously," journalist Zaid Jilani weighed in.

"At this point, CNN has to do SOMETHING with Chris Cuomo," Daily Beast contributing editor Justin Baragona declared in a now-deleted tweet. "This is multiple times he's left the network with egg on its face over his flouting of journalistic ethics. And now he's outright lied about advising his brother while serving as a CNN anchor."

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Cuomo is off the air this week as part of a so-called "long-planned vacation" according to the New York Times.

The liberal TV host was also swept up in the New York AG's report, revealing he took part in the drafting of a statement for the governor responding to the sexual misconduct allegations earlier this year.

Additionally, the younger Cuomo was implicated in another scandal as he received VIP coronavirus tests in the early weeks of the pandemic as ordinary New Yorkers struggled to obtain them.