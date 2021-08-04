CNN goes entire week without reaching 1 million viewers

CNN continues to sink to new lows- and not only in journalistic ethics.

According to Nielsen data, the scandal-plagued network has gone an entire week without reaching 1 million viewers from July 28 to August 3, further solidifying the liberal outlet's struggle to carry on without Donald Trump in the White House.

Chris Cuomo, CNN's star anchor who was swept up in the explosive report from New York Attorney General Letitia James that outlined damning sexual harassment allegations against his brother Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, received a minimal ratings bump on Tuesday night as viewers were curious as to whether or not he would address the controversy, receiving roughly 100,000 viewers more than he did Monday. Cuomo ultimately avoided the scandal altogether on his program, which garnered only 930,000 viewers.

CNN EXECS REPORTEDLY SUGGESTED CHRIS CUOMO TAKE ‘TEMPORARY LEAVE’ TO ADVISE BROTHER AMID SCANDALS

"Cuomo Prime Time" averaged a measly 872,000 viewers despite being CNN's highest-rated show in the past week, coming at a distant third behind Fox News' "Hannity" in the same timeslot with 2.3 million viewers and MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" with 1.6 million viewers.

CNN's primetime lineup averaged just 858,000 viewers, marking a whopping 73% decline since January.

The last time CNN reached over 1 million viewers was on July 27 during its coverage of the Democrat-led House select committee investigating Jan. 6, a subject that has dominated the network ever since President Biden took office.

Even President Biden himself failed to hand CNN a ratings victory when the network hosted a town hall moderated by Don Lemon last month.

The town hall, which averaged only 1.5 million viewers, was beaten by almost every Fox News and MSNBC primetime program. "Tucker Carlson Tonight" earned 2.87 million viewers in the same timeslot.

In addition to CNN's ratings struggles, the liberal network has had plenty of other headaches, including the constant controversies plaguing the Cuomo brothers as well as the uncomfortable return of its chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, who appeared on-air for the first time after he was caught masturbating on a work Zoom call with his New Yorker colleagues last fall.