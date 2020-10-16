Audience member nodding along with Trump during NBC town hall goes viral

An audience member seated behind President Trump during his Thursday NBC town hall in Miami went viral on social media after she was seen repeatedly nodding along with his comments and giving a thumbs up.

Trump supporters loved the visual.

The woman, identified by the Miami Herald as Mayra Joli, is an immigration attorney and pro-Trump activist who ran for congress in Florida in 2018.

Joli was able to speak to the president after the town hall ended, according to a video she posted on her Facebook page, the Herald reported.

“We have your back! You see, you see, you are the best,” she told him while he was speaking to voters afterward. He asked her where she’s from and said he appreciates the support.

Some Biden supporters were miffed at Joli's inclusion in the town hall audience because it was mainly focused on undecided voters, but host Savannah Guthrie said there was a mix of Biden and Trump supporters in the crowd. Others accused her of being a "plant."

Joli is also a contributor for Spanish language television and a former beauty queen, the Herald reported.

In 2018, she said the president inspired her to run for congress.

“I am not looking to run because I need a paycheck, like Donald Trump. I’m not looking to run because I need fame, like Donald Trump. I’m running because I need this country to succeed,” she said at the time, the Herald reported.