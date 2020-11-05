Anderson Cooper: Trump's like an 'obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun realizing his time is over'

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper tore into President Trump over his news conference weighing in on the ongoing ballot count from the presidential election.

"We have never seen, really, other than- well, I don't think we've ever seen anything like this from a president of the United States," Cooper began. "It's sad and it's truly pathetic. And of course, it's dangerous and of course, it will go to the courts but if you'll notice, the president did not have any evidence presented at all. Nothing. No real actual evidence of any kind of fraud."

He continued, "That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over, but he just hasn't accepted it and he wants to take everybody down with him, including this country."

This isn't the first time that Cooper, who was previously given the honor to moderate a presidential debate during the 2016 election, has made fun of President Trump's physical appearance.

Back in May, the CNN anchor blasted Trump as "just a little man despite his girth and size.” In July, Cooper slammed the president's photo-op with Goya products as progressives fueled a boycott of the company.

"Thumbs up. Orange. Grinning like he won a prize," Cooper reacted to the photo.