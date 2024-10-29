CNN anchor skeptical of White House cleanup of Biden's 'garbage' comment: 'You can listen to it for yourself'

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins appeared skeptical about the White House trying to clean up President Biden's controversial "garbage" comment about Trump supporters in its official transcript.

Biden sparked backlash Tuesday night after he appeared to call former President Trump's supporters "garbage" during a virtual Harris campaign call with Voto Latino. He took a swipe at former President Trump's rally in Madison Square Garden, which made headlines after insult comedian Tony Hinchiffe made jokes mocking different ethnic groups, with one joke referring to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage."

"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," Biden said on the call. "His- his- his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and it is un-American."

However, the White House sent out a transcript adding an apostrophe to indicate Biden was only speaking about one supporter, not all: "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter’s -- his -- his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American."

BIDEN CALLS TRUMP SUPPORTERS ‘GARBAGE’ DURING HARRIS CAMPAIGN EVENT AS VP PROMISES UNITY AT ELLIPSE RALLY

During an interview with Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Collins didn't buy the edit.

"The White House is trying to say that what President Biden was saying, they're putting an apostrophe there in 'supporter's' saying it's the singular, I guess, referring to the comedian? That 'supporter's' comments?" Collins told Shapiro.

"I mean, it's hard to really look at that when you can listen to it for yourself," Collins added.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

JON STEWART ADMITS HE FINDS WIDELY CRITICIZED TRUMP RALLY COMEDIAN FUNNY

Biden attempted to clarify his comments on social media as only directed at one supporter.

"Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it," Biden wrote on X. "His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don't reflect who we are as a nation."

A White House spokesperson had previously told Fox News, "The President referred to the hateful rhetoric at the Madison Square Garden rally as ‘garbage.’" The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

PA GOV. JOSH SHAPIRO DISTANCES HIMSELF FROM BIDEN'S ‘GARBAGE’ COMMENT: ‘I’D NEVER INSULT' TRUMP SUPPORTERS

Shapiro, once considered a top contender for Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, distanced himself from Biden's comments.

"I would never insult the good people of Pennsylvania or any Americans even if they chose to support a candidate that I didn’t support," Shapiro told Collins.

When asked whether Biden should clarify his comment, Shapiro replied, "Well, I think President Biden will decide what he wants to say. It's certainly not words that I would choose, and I think it's important that we remain focused on the contrast between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump and not attacking supporters of either candidate."

The remarks were widely condemned on social media. Trump himself reacted to Biden's "terrible" comment during a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

"Remember Hillary? She said ‘deplorable' and then said ‘irredeemable,’ right? But she said ‘deplorable.' That didn't work out. ‘Garbage’ I think is worse," Trump said to his supporters. "But he doesn't know- you have to please forgive him. Please forgive him. For he not knoweth what he said."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And I'm convinced he likes me more than he likes Kamala," Trump quipped.

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.