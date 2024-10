The Daily Show host Jon Stewart hit back at critics of comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's performance at former President Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally Sunday.

Stewart laughed as he said: "There’s something wrong with me. I find that guy very funny. I’m sorry, I don’t know what to tell you," in response to a montage of news anchors expressing indignation over Hinchcliffe’s jokes, Mediate first reported.

Hinchcliffe was widely criticized by media networks and politicians on Monday for his roast-style jokes, most notably when he called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" in reference to the U.S. territory's overflowing landfills, as well as other digs at Hispanics and Black people that critics labeled racism.

"Obviously, in retrospect, having a roast comedian come to a political rally a week before election day and roasting a key demographic – probably not the best decision by the campaign politically," Stewart said.

"But to be fair, the guy’s just really doing what he does," he added.

The comments were later disavowed by the former president's campaign.

"This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign," Trump campaign senior adviser Danielle Alvarez noted in a statement.

Hinchcliffe responded to the criticism, arguing his critics "have no sense of humor."

"Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his ‘busy schedule’ to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist," he said. "I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone… watch the whole set. I'm a comedian Tim… might be time to change your tampon."

