Climate for kids: Cartoon uses animals to address ins and outs of climate change

On Tuesday, New York Times writer Coral Davenport said the animated TV show "Octonauts: Above and Beyond" explored "unmapped ground" by going where few other childrens' entertainment programming has gone before and educating preschoolers about the ins and outs of climate change.

"Four-year-old Francis Gaskin, who lives with his family in Houston, has a favorite episode of his favorite new Netflix cartoon: When the Amazon rainforest canopy dries up from too much heat, the manic howler monkeys must move into the lower realms of the forest, creating havoc among the other rainforest residents," she wrote.

The episode portrayed the monkeys relocating in consequence and portrayed turtles who were unable to lay eggs because zero rainfall led to dried-up streams.

"The program attempts to strike a delicate balance: gently showing three- and four-year-olds that their world is already changing, without frightening them with the consequences," the article said.

Davenport added that the show has its shortcomings with climate scientists, however, and that involves where to point the blame for the crisis.

"The program says nothing about why the Earth is heating up: the burning of oil, gas and coal," she wrote.

Instead, she says the show focuses on heroism in the face of climate adversity brought on by rising water levels, droughts and other climate change-induced events.

According to the Times, the series uses other animals such as cats, dogs and more to relay the message that the Earth is getting warmer, including messages of a thawing permafrost in addition to droughts and floods.

""I don’t know of any other show about climate change for this age group," Common Sense Media senior television editor Polly Conway said, according to the outlet.

Media outlets maintain that they wish to avoid creating fear in children, yet there is no real consensus on when children begin to understand the concept of climate change, according to experts.

"There is no agreement on the best way to teach the youngest children about the more powerful storms, wildfires, rising seas and extreme heat and drought that will shape their lives," Davenport wrote, adding that climate scientists say that those belonging to Generation Alpha (children born within the last decade) will be the first to live their entire lives on a planet "irrevocably altered by human-caused global warming."