'Christian nationalism' movement will 'break' American democracy, New York Times op-ed warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The "Christian nationalism" movement is coming and should "terrify" Americans concerned about democracy, according to a Tuesday op-ed in the New York Times.

Writer and author Katherine Stewart argued the fall of Roe v. Wade was just the beginning of a "more brutal phase of [Christian nationalist's] assault" on Americans' rights.

"Breaking American democracy isn’t an unintended side effect of Christian nationalism. It is the point of the project," she warned.

MEDIA MELTDOWN OVER SUPREME COURT RULING IN FAVOR OF RELIGIOUS SCHOOLS: ‘PRIME CHRISTIAN NATIONALIST STUFF’

To back up her argument, Stewart claimed that she witnessed Christians using increasingly violent rhetoric, and embracing "dominion theology" at the recent Faith & Freedom Coalition Road to Majority Conference. She cited speakers describing Democrats as "evil," "tyrannical" "the enemy within," and engaged in "a war against the truth" as her examples.

But Stewart was most concerned about pro-life conservative activists using what she deemed a "legal arsenal" of "weaponry" to outlaw abortion and defend Christian values, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe.

For siding with a public school football coach who was fired for praying after games on the football field, the journalist feared the Court had "licensed religious proselytizing by public school officials" to "prosecute a war on individual rights" across the nation.

SUPREME COURT RULINGS MUST SPARK ‘ATHEIST' BACKLASH, SAYS WAPO COLUMNIST: ‘AMERICA IS NOT A CHRISTIAN NATION’

Stewart's anxious piece ended telling Americans to not "underestimate" the movement's "radicalism," because if they got their way, there would be nothing left of democracy.

"Christian nationalism isn’t a route to the future. Its purpose is to hollow out democracy until nothing is left but a thin cover for rule by a supposedly right-thinking elite, bubble-wrapped in sanctimony and insulated from any real democratic check on its power," she wrote.

Other media outlets have also sounded the alarm about alleged Christian extremism after the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A columnist in the Washington Post encouraged readers to fight back against the "Christian right," while a MSNBC legal analyst claimed the Court would go after desegregation next.

Churches, crisis pregnancy centers and pro-life organizations have faced increasing attacks by left-wing abortion groups in recent months.

"The FBI has opened almost 200 threat assessments since Roe v. Wade decision was leaked in May," Fox News reported.