Chris Stirewalt: If 2020 poll showing Biden trailing is accurate, he'll be out 'before Halloween'

If a new poll showing former Vice President Joe Biden trailing his rivals is indicative of a new trend, his 2020 hopes are dashed, according to Chris Stirewalt.

The Monmouth University survey showing a virtual three-way tie between Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., could be a bad omen for the Democrat, Stirewalt said Monday on "Special Report."

"If that were the state of this race, Joe Biden will be out of the race before Halloween," he said.

"He will not persist. If the reality for Joe Biden is that he is fighting for second place, then he is on his way out because his core argument is electability."

BIDEN PLUNGES, TIED WITH WARREN AND SANDERS IN NEW NATIONAL POLL

In the Monmouth poll, Biden trailed Warren and Sanders by one percentage point -- within the margin of error.

To that extent, Stirewalt said Biden cannot survive anywhere below first place.

"If he is not the front-runner, he's the none-runner, and he will have to get out of the race because what Democrats desperately need is a viable alternative to Warren or Sanders," he said. "They've got to have it and they've got to have it now."

Responding to Stirewalt, Democratic strategist Leslie Marshall agreed with much of his sentiment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If that is not an outlier," she said of the poll, "Joe Biden is not the nominee."

Bret Baier, however, noted the Real Clear Politics average of 2020 Democratic presidential primary polls still showed Biden with about a ten-percentage-point lead.

Fox News' Bret Baier contributed to this report.