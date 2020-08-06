The Federalist editor warns divided America is 'moving closer and closer to mob rule'

America is missing the fierce patriotism possessed by other nations, including China, while acquiring tendencies it should hate, The Federalist Senior Editor Chris Bedford told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday.

“We have that insidious phrase, that 'You're on the wrong side of history,'” Bedford said. “Our Silicon Valley and our tech giants built a lot of the technology that the Chinese are now using to oppress their people. [Everyone from] The New York Times to Barack Obama has praised the Chinese system ... And we're seeing it more and more.”

According to Bedford, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s recent threat to cut utility service to houses that host large parties against coronavirus guidelines is just the most recent example of the growing division between people and power.

“They're going to go after churches and places that refuse to shut down,” he said. “Places like Harvest Rock [Church in Pasadena] ]that are suing the state of California and saying that they have a right to gather, [a] First Amendment right to gather, just like the protesters do. It's a double standard completely.”

Bedford predicted that if the Democrats were to win in November by standing “against the liberties we cherish,” the U.S. will struggle to survive.

“We were warned very clearly by the geniuses that came together and designed this system that it's a very unstable system,” he said. “It relies on a culture that is united. It relies on people who are moral. It relies on a republic. Right now, we’re moving closer and closer to mob rule, to corporatist technocratic rule run by people who think this country is evil at its core ... China's not divided. A country that's divided like that is going to have a difficult time standing.”