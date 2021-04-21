Rep. Roy: Cartels have 'operational control' of border, Kamala Harris has done 'nothing'

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas., said Wednesday that the Biden administration and congressional Democrats "refuse to do anything" as cartels have taken "operational control" of the southern border.

CHIP ROY: Cartels have operational control of our border. Period. Anybody who’s following it knows that. Tamaulipas, the state right across the border from Texas is run by the dangerous cartels, the Reynosa faction of the Gulf Cartel and the Cartel del Noreste of Los Zetas. They are using human beings as shields for profit. They’re moving people into Texas, into our communities, into San Antonio, which I represent. We’ve stopped vehicles with human beings that are being sent to stash houses in Houston to be used for profit and human trafficking and sex trafficking...

This is happening in the most powerful nation in the world. We're allowing this to occur and Democrats refuse to do anything about it. Kamala Harris has been on the job for a month. Literally. She has done nothing. She's not gone to the border. She's done nothing to address this.

So, yes, yesterday I filed a discharge petition to my friend Yvette Harrell's bill to require Title 40 to the CDC's requirement and guidelines that we protect against the influx of pandemics into the United States, that we resume enforcing that which the Biden administration has refused to do. So now we will force a vote on the floor of the House if we can get up to six Democrat colleagues to agree that we should secure our border and fight against the spread of the pandemic.

