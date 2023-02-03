China giving Biden a big 'middle finger' with surveillance balloon, Jimmy Failla says: 'Brazenly disrespectful

Fox News Radio host Jimmy Failla called out the Biden administration for projecting a "weak" foreign policy on the global stage on "Outnumbered" Friday as questions swirl over a Chinese surveillance balloon's presence over U.S. airspace.

JIMMY FAILLA: While there's still there's so much that we don't know in terms of what the motivation of this happens to be. But we know this is so brazenly disrespectful to the people in charge of this government right now. And we know it's disrespectful because of not just the fact that they lied about it being here, but they lied about it being a weather balloon that just happened to have blown here by going off course. Like that's a disrespectful lie. I'm not trying to trivialize this, but if Jenny finds me in a bar tonight at three in the morning and I say, oh, the weather blew me off course, I'm clearly disrespecting my wife. They're disrespecting Joe Biden, to be honest with you. I'll give you a baseball analogy. In baseball, if you have a catcher with a weak arm, everybody tries to steal bases on him. We have been perceived around the globe as having a weak arm in a post-Afghanistan world. Okay. You've seen China encircle Taiwan, you've seen Putin invade Ukraine, and now you've seen China fly a balloon over an intercontinental ballistic missile facility. There's no way that's not some sort of a middle finger to our president. There's just no way it's not.