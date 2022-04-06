Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Child exploitation is a 'crisis' with kids more vulnerable than ever: Sen. Josh Hawley

He says SCOTUS hearings have clarified the significance of these problems

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
close
Child exploitation is rampant: Hawley Video

Child exploitation is rampant: Hawley

Sen. Josh Hawley tells 'The Ingraham Angle' that HHS Secretary Becerra should resign immediately.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Josh Hawley said child pornography and child exploitation are a "crisis" Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

Child exploitation and child pornography are "rampant," he told host Laura Ingraham, adding that minors "are more vulnerable than ever before."

" … [W]e have a crisis on our hands," the Missouri Republican said. "And by the way, the Judge [Ketanji Brown] Jackson hearings for the Supreme Court have only made clear just how significant the problem of child exploitation and child pornography really is."

SCHUMER REVEALS TIMELINE FOR FINAL VOTE ON KETANJI BROWN JACKSON SUPREME COURT CONFIRMATION

The White House and Senate Democrats claim that child pornography and child exploitation amount to a conspiracy theory, Hawley said.

"'It's just in people's heads; it's just in the heads of conservatives.' It's absolutely outrageously false."

"This is the time to get tough on child pornographers," he continued. "This is the time to get tough on those who abuse children."

The senator resisted government dictates on child-rearing, calling it "a decision that parents need to make."

  • Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting to vote on Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill, April 4, 2022 in Washington, DC. A confirmation vote from the full Senate will come later this week.
    Image 1 of 3

    Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting to vote on Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.  (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

  • Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson (C) arrives for a meeting with US Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) on her nomination to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC
    Image 2 of 3

    Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson (C) arrives for a meeting with US Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) on her nomination to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

  • Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) talks with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting to vote on Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill, April 4, 2022 in Washington, DC. A confirmation vote from the full Senate will come later this week.
    Image 3 of 3

    Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) talks with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting to vote on Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill.   (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"Parents know what's best for their children, not these government bureaucrats," he added.

Hawley called it "crazy" to hear of parents being told to recuse themselves from decisions on how to raise their children.

"Do you want a party that is soft on crime and a president who nominates Supreme Court justices who give child pornographers and child exploiters a slap on the wrist? Or do you want to get serious about it and protect your children?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"That's going to be the choice." 

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.