Child exploitation is a 'crisis' with kids more vulnerable than ever: Sen. Josh Hawley

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Josh Hawley said child pornography and child exploitation are a "crisis" Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

Child exploitation and child pornography are "rampant," he told host Laura Ingraham, adding that minors "are more vulnerable than ever before."

" … [W]e have a crisis on our hands," the Missouri Republican said. "And by the way, the Judge [Ketanji Brown] Jackson hearings for the Supreme Court have only made clear just how significant the problem of child exploitation and child pornography really is."

SCHUMER REVEALS TIMELINE FOR FINAL VOTE ON KETANJI BROWN JACKSON SUPREME COURT CONFIRMATION

The White House and Senate Democrats claim that child pornography and child exploitation amount to a conspiracy theory, Hawley said.

"'It's just in people's heads; it's just in the heads of conservatives.' It's absolutely outrageously false."

"This is the time to get tough on child pornographers," he continued. "This is the time to get tough on those who abuse children."

The senator resisted government dictates on child-rearing, calling it "a decision that parents need to make."

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

"Parents know what's best for their children, not these government bureaucrats," he added.

Hawley called it "crazy" to hear of parents being told to recuse themselves from decisions on how to raise their children.

"Do you want a party that is soft on crime and a president who nominates Supreme Court justices who give child pornographers and child exploiters a slap on the wrist? Or do you want to get serious about it and protect your children?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That's going to be the choice."