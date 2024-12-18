Chicago resident tells Tom Homan: 'We need you... this place sucks right now!'

While cities like New York City, Denver and Chicago try to address the influx of migrants in "sanctuary cities," one resident is calling on the incoming Trump administration to "clean up" the Windy City.

"I don't care what Brandon Johnson tells you, please come clean up Chicago, Ill.," resident Vashon Tuncle told Homan on "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday.

"We need you, Tom Homan. This place sucks right now, and like you said, our city sucks because our governor sucks and our mayor sucks. You were absolutely right about that."

ILLINOIS GOVERNOR SAYS ‘VIOLENT’ ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS SHOULD BE DEPORTED, OPEN TO MEETING WITH TRUMP OFFICIALS

Homan told Tuncle that he appreciates the support and vowed to come back to Chicago.

"I made a promise two weeks ago that I'd be back, and I will be back," Homan said. "When this operation starts, I'll be in Chicago, and the men and women of ICE are going to be on the streets doing their job."

Homan, along with President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration, has made addressing the border crisis a tenant of the Republican's second term. The Trump team has been vocal about using mass deportations to address the influx of illegal immigrants across the country.

While championing Trump's immigration agenda, Homan said he would start deportations in Chicago during an event earlier in December. The move would impact tens of thousands of illegal migrants in Chicago and Illinois.

"If your Chicago mayor doesn't want to help, he can step aside," Homan said at the time. "But if he impedes us, if he knowingly harbors and conceals an illegal alien, I will prosecute him."

CHICAGO RESIDENT FUMES AT LIBERAL MAYOR OVER MIGRANT FUNDING AFTER FIERY MEETING: ‘AMERICA FIRST!’

Homan has also said no one is off the table when it comes to deportations, although public safety threats will be the priority.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has vowed to resist President-elect Trump’s deportation of illegal immigrants, despite the city spending $574.5 million on migrants, a number Fox News data indicated, and trying to overcome a $1 billion budget shortfall by the end of the year.

"[Migrants are] getting all of our resources — all the American people in Chicago," Tuncle said. "Brandon Johnson has given these illegal immigrants over half $1 billion while American people are struggling and starving on the street."

"But not only that, now he wants to protect these illegals that are here in Chicago, Ill., illegally, and I just don't believe that's the right thing to do as a mayor when you have a 14% approval rating."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While asking for Homan's help, Tuncle also praised Homan for "doing a better job" helping Chicago residents than state and local leaders.

"I just really appreciate you coming here, just speaking to the people of Chicago, you know, listening to us more than our own mayor. You're actually doing a better job than the mayor is when it comes to listening to us."

Fox News Digital's Taylor Penley, Adam Shaw and Pilar Arias contributed to this report.