Incoming Trump 'border czar' has a message for Aurora chief of police after arrest of suspected gang members

Incoming Trump "border czar" Tom Homan called on the Aurora chief of police to hand suspected Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang members over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents so they can be removed from the country.

The Aurora Police Department arrested 14 suspected TdA gang members in a home invasion Tuesday at an apartment complex that was at the center of a viral video over the summer.

TREN DE ARAGUA GANG MEMBERS ARRESTED IN AURORA, COLORADO IN CONNECTION TO APARTMENT BUILDING TAKEOVER: POLICE

Aurora Police Department Chief Todd Chamberlain provided an update on the arrests at The Edge at Lowry Apartments, saying the incident was "without question a gang incident."

Homan said Tuesday on "America Reports" that the only thing missing from Chamberlain’s press conference was an ICE agent standing next to him at the podium.

"So, he's talking the talk, but let's hope he walks the walk and hands these people to ICE when he's done with them, because we can remove them not only from the community but from the country," said Homan. "And if law enforcement officers don't help us do that, we're certainly going to do that starting January 21st."

Homan told Fox News co-anchor John Roberts he’s willing to meet with mayors from blue states to help them get the immigration crisis under control.

VENEZUELAN GANG MEMBERS LINKED TO VIOLENT APARTMENT TAKEOVER ARRESTED IN NEW YORK CITY

"I'll meet with anybody because this is about public safety and national security. So let's meet, let's work together. You don't have to be immigration officers. We'll do that. But be cops. Be law enforcement. Be elected representatives for your community," he added. "Love your community a little more than you hate Trump."

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned TdA in July for engaging in "diverse criminal activities, such as human smuggling and trafficking, gender-based violence, money laundering, and illicit drug trafficking."

"As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to target Transnational Criminal Organizations, we will deploy all tools and authorities against organizations like Tren de Aragua that prey on vulnerable populations to generate revenue, engage in a range of criminal activities across borders, and abuse the U.S. financial system," said Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson in a statement released by Treasury.

President-elect Trump has vowed to carry out mass deportations of immigrants who entered the country illegally during the past three and a half years of the Biden-Harris administration when he takes office in January.

