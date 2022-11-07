Chicago weekend gun violence sees more than 30 shot, including off-duty cop, 15-year-old boy in drive-by

Chicago’s gun violence continued over the weekend as police said gunfire struck more than 30 people, including an off-duty cop who was shot in her neck and a 15-year-old boy shot in the head during a drive-by.

The bloodshed occurred from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 pm. Sunday, according to Chicago police data released Monday morning.

In total, there were 20 reported shooting incidents and 32 shooting victims, which included at least four juveniles. Police said at least five people were murdered in the weekend gun violence.

Among those fatally shot was a 15-year-old boy who was found laying on the ground in the 3000 block of West 23rd Street just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. The teen had suffered a gunshot wound to his head during what witnesses described as a drive-by shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 44-year-old man died after he was shot in an alley in the 3000 block of West 63rd Street just before 10 p.m. Friday and a 36-year-old man sitting in his car was killed after getting shot multiple times by a gunman in another vehicle just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Other murders that happened over the course of the bloody weekend included a 30-year-old man shot in his chest during a physical altercation that left three others wounded just after 2 a.m. Sunday and a male victim of unknown age who was shot in the chest just before 5 p.m. that same day.

Among the dozens wounded in the weekend shootings was an off-duty Merrionette Park police officer. The 51-year-old was driving her car in the 2300 block of East 103rd Street at 5:30 p.m. when a gunman in a white Chevy sedan opened fire on her and crashed into another car, authorities said.

The off-duty officer stopped and announced she was an officer before exchanging gunfire with the suspect. She suffered a neck wound and was rushed to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

Gunfire also struck a 43-year-old male bystander in both of his legs and he was treated at the hospital, where he was in stable condition. Two of the three occupants of the vehicle struck by the suspect’s car were also treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

While the gunman escaped the scene on foot, a second occupant of the Chevy was taken into custody at the scene.

Last weekend, police said there were 32 shooting incidents, 35 shooting victims and 5 murders.