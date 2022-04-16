MSNBC strategist: Dems must win to save ‘democracy’ from ‘radical, extreme, authoritarian’ Republicans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross," political strategist Fernand Armandi claimed that Democrats would have to prevail in the midterm elections otherwise they will be "turning over the democracy" to Republicans.

The Saturday morning segment began when host Tiffany Cross pointed out to her guests that "during the Trump administration though we saw an increase" in voter turnout among "all voting age, racial and ethnic groups."

She then asked her guests what the "expectation this year" will be for Democrat voter turnout.

Armandi answered, saying, "Well, Tiffany, you’re right. That 2018 midterm turnout was the highest in recent memory and there was good reason for it to be so, because, very honestly, democracy was on the ballot in that election."

He then expressed the serious situation "had Republicans held onto control of the Congress and the Senate going into the 2020 election, their efforts to overturn that election might have been even more successful. There certainly would be no January 6th Committee."

"I think what Democrats and the country realized in 2018 was that it was the most important election in American history," Armandi surmised, adding, "That repeated itself in 2020, and guess what? It’s going to be the case in 2022 and for the foreseeable [future]."

He then stressed the importance of the upcoming midterms saying, "Every election that takes place in this country for the short term, given the tact that the Republicans have taken - which is an anti-democracy, authoritarianism party, means, Tiffany, that there needs to be that sense of concern and that sense of mobilization."

"Because it’s true," he continued. "We’ve seen this party become radicalized. We’ve seen this party become completely unfit for the mainstream and untethered from democracy."

Armandi then gave voters a warning: "And if you turn control of this government over to the Republicans, you are turning over the democracy."

After the commercial break, Armandi launched into how the party should tout their successes and then condemned Republicans further.

"Number one, tell the truth about the context of what the Biden administration inherited, an economy in absolute free fall, a country overrun with COVID because of the anti-science policies of the previous administration."

He continued, saying, "Then tell the truth, Tiffany, about what the administration has done. We are in an economic boom now. And that means you’ve got to give the Biden administration and the Democrats credit for what they’ve done to create that boom."

He then blamed inflation on outside forces, adding, "Yes, inflation is a problem but that’s not a problem because of the Democrats, it’s a problem because of world events." He then stated that Democrats have "fortified the Affordable Care Act," that they’ve "dealt with student loans" and that these actions present a "very powerful message."

"Finally, the third leg of the stool: tell the truth, Tiffany, on who the other side is. This is a radical, extreme, authoritarian party that no longer believes in science, that feels books should be banned – now they’re actually banning math textbooks over this boogeyman of CRT in my home state of Florida," Armandi claimed.

He added, "And they want to outlaw a women’s right to choose."