Joe Biden called Liz Cheney after her primary election defeat: report

President Biden called Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., after her overwhelming defeat in Tuesday's Republican primary, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman defeated Cheney by 37 points on Tuesday in a long-expected but still jarring loss. Biden called her on Wednesday, but the details of their conversation are unknown.

It has been widely suspected that Cheney may make a presidential run in the wake of her defeat, though she held off on announcing anything this week.

Republican strategists say the embattled opponent of former President Donald Trump would have virtually no chance in a GOP presidential primary.

Cheney has been the most prominent Republican critic of Trump since he left office. She has used her position on the House Select Committee on January 6th to lambast Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Cheney compared her situation to that of President Abraham Lincoln during her concession speech, noting that he lost a Senate and House race before being elected president.

She went on to say she could have won the primary if she had simply bought into Trump's attacks on the 2020 election.

"That is a path I could not and would not take,' Cheney said. 'This is not a game. Everyone of us must be committed to the eternal defense of this miraculous experiment called America."

Trump gloated about her loss in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others," Trump wrote. "Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now."