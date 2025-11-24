Charlie Kirk's warnings about socialism resurface as Mamdani, Trump focus on affordability

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Resurfaced warnings from the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk about the dangers of young Americans embracing socialism are drawing new attention after New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, met with President Donald Trump at the White House.

"How do we get more young people under the age of 35 to have equity in the system? Not the Democrat version of equity, where they want to have redistribution, but actually, are they paying a mortgage? Do they own stuff? Or are they permanent renters?" Kirk asked during a July 11 appearance on "Fox & Friends."

TRUMP PREDICTS 'CIVIL' MEETING WITH MAMDANI DESPITE PAST COMMENTS ABOUT EACH OTHER

"A permanent renting class in this country is the prerequisite, is the leading ingredient for radical politics that nobody wants to see," he continued.

"We need to reinvigorate the ownership economy. And then all of a sudden, when you own stuff, you're less likely to burn down Wendy's and vote for candidates like Zohran Mamdani."

GOP WARNED TO TAKE ACTION OR 'LOSE' GEN Z VOTERS AFTER MAMDANI WINS NYC MAYOR RACE

Later that day, speaking at the Turning Point USA Summit in Tampa, Florida, Kirk doubled down on his warning, taking aim at Mamdani’s push for city-run grocery stores and his previously espoused defund the police rhetoric.

"All that is garbage," Kirk said. "But we failed to understand why he is rising… a part of it is that people in New York are not like you wonderful people here in Florida… But there's a deeper thing at play… Younger voters are trying to get their leaders' attention. We can't afford anything."

Kirk’s comments resurfaced on Monday’s "Fox & Friends" broadcast on the heels of Mamdani and President Donald Trump holding a cordial meeting at the White House to discuss the affordability crisis, public safety and the challenges facing New Yorkers.

Mamdani, on Sunday, called it important that people in politics don't shy away from areas with disagreements, all while understanding that such issues "[bring] us to the table."

Co-host Brian Kilmeade emphasized recent Fox News polling showing three quarters of voters view the economy negatively and continue to be concerned about affordability.