Charlie Crist defends Biden's 'semi-fascists' comment, says he was being 'honest'

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist said Sunday that President Biden was probably being "honest" by calling Republicans "semi-fascists."

CNN host Pamela Brown played a clip for Crist of opponent Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., saying that Crist and Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., believe conservatives are "second-class citizens."

"Some are saying this is as bad as when Hillary Clinton termed Trump supporters deplorables. Do you think that is a productive message from the President of the United States against millions of Americans?" Brown asked.

Crist appeared to dodge the question, emphasizing that he was running against DeSantis, his only opponent. "I want to talk about what he’s done to my state," Crist said, criticizing DeSantis' decision to suspend state attorney Andrew Warren and more.

"When it comes to President Biden you have said you want him to come campaign with you in Florida, so it does matter what the president says and how you view it. Again, let me just ask you what do you think about the president calling millions of Americans semi-fascist?" Brown asked.

"Listen, he’s got to express and be honest about what he feels in his heart and in his soul. I think that is probably exactly what he did," Crist said. He added that he "absolutely" wanted Biden to come campaign for him and continued to praise Biden for his handling of the war in Ukraine.

"He’s trusted. He’s a decent guy. He works hard. He tells the truth. I think that’s exactly what he’s done," Crist said.

While Brown was asking Crist about the president's student loan debt handout, Crist interjected and said, "he's on a roll, no question about it."

Brown also asked about his decision to tap Miami teacher's union leader Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate. "What message are you trying to send there?" Brown asked.

"I think parental rights are indispensable and must be part of, you know, that’s just right. But we ought to also appreciate teachers and their expertise in the field. I don’t think they are mutually exclusive, Pamela, is what I'm trying to say. The bottom line is goals and getting goals set, and the goal is to get the very best education for our children we possibly can. Parents have to be involved. Teachers obviously have to be involved. You know, all of these things should work together in a positive way," he said, adding that his opponent was trying to "tear things apart."

Crist defeated Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried on Aug. 23 in the Democratic primary after serving as governor of Florida from 2007-2011. Previously a Republican, he became a Democrat in 2012.