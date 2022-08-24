Crist praises Biden, says president is 'phenomenal' and he 'can't wait' to have his support in Florida

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist praised President Biden on Wednesday after he clinched his party's nomination to lead the state, saying he would welcome the president to campaign with him as he seeks to defeat incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

During an appearance on CNN's "New Day," Crist said Biden was "phenomenal" and has done "exceptional" work for America during his tenure in the White House.

Crist, a former Republican who has represented Florida's 13th Congressional District as a Democrat in the House since 2017, said he would "absolutely" welcome Biden to campaign with him in Florida and insisted that Biden is the reason "gas prices are down."

"Look at what he's – President Biden – done for our country. He's been exceptional," Crist told host Kaitlan Collins. "Look what he's done for the world… what's happening in Ukraine, him bringing NATO together, new members to NATO – Finland, Sweden. It's remarkable."

CHARLIE CRIST WINS DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FOR GOVERNOR OF FLORIDA, WILL TAKE ON DESANTIS IN NOVEMBER

"What other president could've done what he's done? He's been phenomenal," Crist added. "Gas prices are down. Inflation is trending down. Democracy is trending up."

Expressing his eagerness to earn the backing of Biden, Crist, who defeated his primary challenger Nikki Fried in Tuesday's primary election in the state, said he is "running against a guy who's against democracy" and "doesn't support African Americans and their right to vote."

CHARLIE CRIST DECLARES HE'S ‘ON THE BATTLEFIELD OF LOVE,' WHILE DESANTIS ‘IS ON THE BATTLEFIELD OF HATE’

"Joe Biden supports all of that," Crist said. "He's a good man. He's a great man. He's a great president. I can't wait for him to get down here. I need his help, I want his help and he's the best I've ever met. I know this man. He offered me his lunch when he was campaigning for me a couple of years ago down in Florida."

"Thank God Joe Biden is the president of the United States today. Thank God for that. And President Obama before him. These are good people," Crist added. "I'm sorry, I love these guys. They're great."

Earlier this month, Crist claimed DeSantis is the "most arrogant" governor he had ever seen and called him a "wannabe dictator."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He’s the most arrogant governor I’ve ever seen in my life. It is shocking, it really is. Enough is enough," Crist said, according to The Guardian. "He’s a barbaric, wannabe dictator."

Crist, who served as Florida's governor from 2007 to 2011, is slated to face off against DeSantis in the state when voters head to the polls on Nov. 8 for the general election.