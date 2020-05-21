Charles Payne blasts New York's 'absurd' lockdown policy: The poorest are bearing the brunt

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox Business Network host Charles Payne blasted the economic shutdown in New York City, asserting that the “idea of a blanket policy is absurd," considering the varying amount of coronavirus cases and deaths within the city.

“If NYU is going to open up, what about those small businesses around it?” the host of FBN's "Making Money" told “America’s Newsroom.”

“Everyone knows, everyone is prepared to be social distancing and be responsible,” Payne said.

Payne said that there are 2,500 cases in the Bronx and 150 in Greenwich Village. Payne added that there are 172 deaths in the Bronx and seven deaths in Greenwich Village.

Payne reacted to New York Post op-ed author David Marcus, who wrote, "Last Friday morning, some 3,500 New Yorkers lined up at a Catholic church in Queens to receive free food hours before it even opened, ­according to the New York Police Department. Catholic Charities has reported a 200 percent increase in demand over the past month and a half."

Marcus went on to say, "By prolonging the coronavirus shutdown long after its core mission was accomplished, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio have plunged tens of thousands of New Yorkers into poverty."

"It needs to end. Now," Marcus wrote.

Payne said that there is a debate in Congress over another “rescue package” for states to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“Americans want to rescue themselves. When we get some good weather this weekend, you’re going to see an example of people who are tired of being indoors, people who want to go outside and there are merchants who could be selling them things right now,” Payne said.

“You don’t want to let one mistake lead to another mistake because the crisis is becoming more for so many New Yorkers and it is the poorest New Yorkers are bearing the brunt of it. It’s just mind-boggling.”

New York State had reported more than 354,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 23,000 deaths as of Tuesday evening. More than 194,500 cases and 14,800 deaths occurred in New York City.