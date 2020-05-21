Tammy Bruce blasts NYC shutdown: You can fly on a full airplane but can't eat at a restaurant?

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce said on Thursday that the New York Post op-ed demanding that New York city reopen makes “you realize the absurdity” of shuttering businesses in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It doesn’t mean flagrantly [reopen] with no idea or attachment to any safety. We’re flying completely full airplanes. You can fly in an airplane with 240 people, sit within eight inches for hours and that seems to be OK, and yet we can’t go into – let’s say – a Broadway theater,” Bruce told “Fox & Friends.”

Bruce pushed further, saying that though sitting in a “jammed airplane” is allowed, New York City's stay-at-home orders prevent restaurant dining or attending a "small jazz club.”

“We’re at such a level of not even hypocrisy but a lack of common sense, contradictions when it comes to what we’re being told,” Bruce said.

The New York Post op-ed author, David Marcus, wrote, "Last Friday morning, some 3,500 New Yorkers lined up at a Catholic church in Queens to receive free food hours before it even opened, ­according to the New York Police Department. Catholic Charities has reported a 200 percent increase in demand over the past month and a half."

Marcus went on to say, "By prolonging the coronavirus shutdown long after its core mission was accomplished, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio have plunged tens of thousands of New Yorkers into poverty.

"It needs to end. Now," Marcus says.

Bruce said that without a vaccine available for a long time, the government is going to have to come up with a common-sense approach and allow people to resume their lives.

“The beaches in New York City remain closed. None of it really makes sense and I think at this point, since the government leads with our consent, they’re beginning to realize that the consent is being removed and they’ve got to be able to listen to us because there are points when we should be able to listen to the government and trust them," Bruce concluded.

New York state had reported more than 354,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 23,000 deaths as of Tuesday evening. More than 194,500 cases and 14,800 deaths occurred in New York City.