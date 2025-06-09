Charlamagne claims he hadn't heard about 'any ruckus or violence' in LA riot until National Guard arrived

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Radio host Charlamagne tha God said on Monday that he had not seen evidence that the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles were violent enough to call for bringing in the National Guard.

On Saturday, prior to President Donald Trump deploying the National Guard, tear gas was used near Home Depot in Paramount, California, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers were allegedly conducting a raid. Following the raid, a violent protest broke out and several arrests were made for assault on a federal agent, according to U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael W. Banks.

Rioters have also reportedly engaged in throwing large rocks at a motorcade, smashing windows of the Los Angeles Police Department's (LAPD's) headquarters on West 1st Street and setting several cars on fire.

Charlamagne, however, claimed to be unaware of such activity, arguing that Trump had fulfilled his "worst" expectations from his critics.

"Trump really wasted no time doing the worst of everything folks thought he would," the radio host said. "Like, you can’t put the military on protesters. Did I miss something? Were they not being peaceful? Because I didn’t hear about any ruckus or violence until the National Guard showed up!"

DJ Envy, one of his co-hosts, replied, "I did see one video, I guess it was a protester throwing rocks or bricks at cars as I guess they were agents when they were driving by."

"But did that call for the National Guard?" Charlamagne replied.

Co-host Morgyn Wood acknowledged that "it got very volatile over there," but still referred to the riot as having been a peaceful protest.

"But to your point, I mean, but this isn’t the first time he’s done this. He did this, you know, back in 2020 following the death of George Floyd and the protest that happened here in Washington D.C., so he's no stranger to calling his own military, his own – the National Guard, in for protesters, as you said, peaceful protesters at that," she said.

Fox News' Alexandra Koch, Bill Melugin, and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.