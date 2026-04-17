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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Cenk Uygur slams AOC’s ‘Kamala-like word salad’ on ex-aide endorsement

AOC framed her hesitation as part of a broader political calculation involving all 435 congressional seats

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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Cenk Uygur slams AOC’s ‘word salad,’ questions lack of endorsement for Chakrabarti Video

Cenk Uygur slams AOC’s ‘word salad,’ questions lack of endorsement for Chakrabarti

Cenk Uygur calls out AOC for dodging a question on endorsing her former chief of staff. Uygur also contrasts Chakrabarti with Scott Wiener, criticizing Wiener as a pro-Israel lawmaker while framing the primary as a clear test for progressives.

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Cenk Uygur sharply criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on his show Thursday, accusing the congresswoman of giving a "Kamala-like word salad" when asked whether she would endorse her former chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, in an upcoming primary.

Speaking on "The Young Turks," Uygur mocked Ocasio-Cortez’s response after she was pressed by Drop Site News about backing Chakrabarti, who previously served as her chief of staff and campaign manager during her 2018 congressional victory.

"What was that? That was a Kamala Harris–like word salad," Uygur said. "OK, I’m going to try to decipher it."

Uygur's comments came as AOC declined to directly endorse Chakrabarti, despite his central role in her rise and his current candidacy in a high-profile primary contest.

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Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, N.C.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

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Explaining her hesitation, Ocasio-Cortez framed the decision as part of a broader political calculation.

"I’m trying to think about the role that I am trying to play more broadly in these things," she said. "We’ve got 435 seats in Congress, right?… And once you go in then it’s like what about this, what about this, what about this one?… We're thinking about how much of myself I'm pouring into this."

Uygur rejected that reasoning, arguing the question was straightforward given her relationship with Chakrabarti.

"Yeah, but we’re not asking about 434 other seats. We’re asking about your former chief of staff," he said.

Uygur also questioned the delay in endorsing Chakrabarti, suggesting it should not require extended deliberation.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez takes part in the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 13, 2026. (Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

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"Does your crack team have to work for six, eight months to endorse your former chief of staff?" he asked. "Don’t you know who your former chief of staff is?"

"I know how much of himself [Chakrabarti] poured into your campaign... 100%. And I think it made all the difference," Uygur said.

Uygur broadened his criticism of the progressive movement, arguing that leaders should more actively support allies like Chakrabarti when they run for office.

"You’re supposed to put up a ladder so they could climb up, not take the ladder away or not take six months to decide," he said.

California State Senator Scott Wiener speaking at a press conference in Sacramento

California State Sen. Scott Wiener speaks at a "Just Majority" nationwide bus tour press conference to call for reforms to the U.S. Supreme Court on May 16, 2023, in Sacramento, California. (Kimberly White/Getty Images)

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"I’m not against AOC, she is on our side on the policies way more than the average person in Congress," Uygur said, adding that her response in this case was "bizarre" and "inexplicable."

Uygur also contrasted Chakrabarti with his primary opponent, California State Sen. Scott Wiener, criticizing the California Democrat's record on Israel-related issues.

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"In fact, his main opponent, Scott Wiener, is one of the most pro-Israel legislators in all of California," Uygur said, adding that Wiener has supported efforts targeting criticism of Israel in schools and on college campuses.

"So it’s not like this is a hard question as to who progressives should support," he said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ocasio-Cortez for comment.

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CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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