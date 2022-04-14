CBS reporter demands senators worried about Dianne Feinstein's cognitive decline come forward 'on the record'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe is demanding that lawmakers concerned about the cognitive decline of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., come forward and state so on the record.

In a Thursday morning tweet, O'Keefe reacted to an article by The San Francisco Chronicle reporting that Feinstein's Senate colleagues are worried the 88-year-old senator, who has served nearly 30-years in the Senate, is "mentally unfit to serve."

"At this point, if there are lawmakers so concerned about the cognitive abilities of the senior senator of the nation’s largest state, they should say this on the record. And news outlets should demand they do so, too," O'Keefe tweeted.

DIANNE FEINSTEIN ON ABORTION: CALIFORNIA SENATOR SUGGESTS A 15-WEEK FETUS ISN'T A HUMAN BEING

According to The Chronicle's report, an unnamed Democrat member of Congress from California had to "reintroduce themselves" multiple times during a recent hours-long conversation with Feinstein, despite having had in-depth policy discussions with her over a period of 15 years.

The member claimed Feinstein continuously asked the same questions during the discussion with no apparent recollection that they had already been answered.

The Chronicle reported that four U.S. senators, including three Democrats, as well as former staffers and other members of Congress, all claimed Feinstein's memory was "rapidly deteriorating" and that she could no longer fulfill her job duties.

Other members of Congress defended Feinstein to The Chronicle, noting that she asked "pertinent" questions in committees, attended votes and ran a strong office.

The paper also reported that on Mar. 28, Feinstein said in a statement that she was performing her job well, but declined to be interviewed.

Feinstein's cognitive state has previously come into question when, according to a report, former Democrat California Sen. Barbara Boxer suggested she should step down without specifying a reason.

Previously, a 2020 article in The New Yorker reported that some of Feinstein's colleagues were concerned about her memory and ability to focus.

Feinstein defended herself at the time, saying, "I work hard. I have good staff. I think I am productive. And I represent the people of California as well as I possibly can."

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.