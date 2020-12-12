Expand / Collapse search
SENATE
Dianne Feinstein defends work after New Yorker hit piece -- but won't commit to finishing term

The questions came after a New Yorker article last week said she may be “seriously struggling” with short-term memory loss

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Sen. Dianne Feinstein defended herself Friday against questions about mental decline -- but wouldn’t commit to finishing her term.

“If it changes, I'll let you know," Feinstein, 87, told a reporter at the Capitol. “I work hard. I have good staff. I think I am productive. And I represent the people of California as well as I possibly can."

The Democrat would next be up for reelection in 2024.

The questions came after criticism of her handling of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings and a New Yorker article last week that said she may be “seriously struggling” with short-term memory loss.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks to reporters Sept. 27, 2018, in Washington. (Getty Images)

FEINSTEIN COGNITIVE DECLINE 'EVIDENT FOR SEVERAL YEARS': NEW YORKER'S JANE MAYER 

Some who spoke on background told the New Yorker “she often forgets she has been briefed on a topic, accusing her staff of failing to do so just after they have.” Other former aides said the reports of decline have been “exaggerated.”

Feinstein, a former mayor of San Francisco, was elected in 1992 as one of California's first two female U.S. senators. She served with former Sen. Barbara Boxer until Sen. Kamala Harris succeeded Boxer in 2017.

SCHUMER SAYS HE AND FEINSTEIN HAD A 'SERIOUS TALK' AFTER BARRETT HEARINGS: REPORT 

The report also said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has had several “painful” conversations with Feinstein about her health.

Feinstein announced late last month that she would not seek reelection to keep her role as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Feinstein told CNN she felt the New Yorker story wasn’t “particularly” fair, adding “no one” from the New Yorker “talked to” her about it. The New Yorker said her office declined to comment.

Fox News' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.

