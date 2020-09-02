CBS reporter dunks on Pelosi's excuse for salon trip: 'Closed signs... might be a good indicator'

CBS News correspondent Kathryn Watson rapped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday over her controversial trip to the salon amid shutdowns from the coronavirus outbreak.

In security footage obtained by Fox News and timestamped Monday at 3:08 p.m. PT, the California political powerhouse is seen walking through ESalonSF with wet hair, and without a mask over her mouth or nose. During an appearance on MSNBC that night, Pelosi criticized President Trump for giving his Republican National Convention acceptance speech before a live audience on the South Lawn at the White House.

On Tuesday, before Pelosi accused the salon of "setting her up," her office issued a statement suggesting the Democrat was complying with the rules.

"The Speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements. This business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business. The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment," a spokesperson for Pelosi said.

That didn't sit well with Watson, who responded to a headline from KTVU that read, "BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi's office has confirmed the speaker got her hair cut indoors in a San Francisco salon, but released a statement claiming she didn't know she'd done anything wrong."

"The closed signs on the salons might be a good indicator," the CBS reporter quipped.

Watson added, "One near my parents' house had a sign that said, "CLOSED because of California Gov. Newsom."

During an exclusive interview with Fox News Tuesday, salon owner Erica Kious cast Pelosi’s visit as part of a double standard.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious told Fox News, adding that she “can’t believe” the speaker didn’t have a mask on. (From the footage, it appears Pelosi had some kind of covering around her neck.)

“We’re supposed to look up to this woman, right?” Kious said. “It is just disturbing.”

