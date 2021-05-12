CBS reporter acknowledges Liz Cheney drama 'is not significant' for everyday Americans despite the media hype

CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett acknowledged on Wednesday that the Capitol Hill drama surrounding Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is not top of mind for the vast majority of Americans.

Appearing on "CBS This Morning" ahead of the vote that officially removed Cheney from House leadership, Garrett was asked by co-host Anthony Mason "how significant" the vote is.

Garrett responded by giving Mason a "two-part answer."

"For everyday Americans, it is not significant," Garrett told Mason. "I mean, we're talking about the number-three leader in the House Republicans which is the minority party in the House. Now, this is no aspersions against the Republicans, but that's like the third-string quarterback on the JV high school football team. You just don't have any power in the House of Representatives and we're talking about the No. 3 leader."

He continued, "So for Americans who are trying to figure out whether they should buy a gallon of gas or not or worry about inflation, this does not affect their life."

However, Garrett did stress that "symbolically, it is massively important."

"Liz Cheney in her speech and in her overall remarks in the last three weeks is laying down a marker and the marker is this: 'Either you believe in the Constitution, federalism, the way we conduct our elections and that this election is actually over or you don't,'" Garrett explained. "'And if you don't believe that, you're going to vote me out of office' in a kind of a medieval ritual like she's being stoned or burned at the stake. And she wants to be."

Critics have slammed the media's over-the-top Cheney coverage, accusing news outlets of pushing a "GOP civil war" narrative to fill the void left vacant by former President Trump in order to avoid covering the Biden administration and the Democratic agenda.

CNN's leftwing media guru Brian Stelter, for example, recently boasted how his network mentioned Cheney "300+" times last week.