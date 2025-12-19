Expand / Collapse search
Cardinal Dolan 'at peace' after stepping down as archbishop, says successor 'loves the Lord'

Bishop Ronald Hicks of Joliet, Illinois will replace Dolan as archbishop of New York after resignation accepted

Maria Lencki By Maria Lencki Fox News
Timothy Cardinal Dolan opens up on stepping down from archbishop role: I'm at peace

Timothy Cardinal Dolan opens up on stepping down from archbishop role: I'm at peace

Timothy Cardinal Dolan reflects on his time ministering to New Yorkers on 'The Story.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cardinal Timothy Dolan is looking forward to his next chapter as he steps down from his role as the archbishop of New York after bringing much joy to others during his 17 years of ministry.  

Dolan submitted his resignation letter to Pope Leo XIV upon turning 75-years-old, as it is customary in the Catholic Church to do so. The letter was accepted and Bishop Ronald Hicks of Joliet, Illinois was appointed to replace Dolan. 

"(On) February 6, I turned 75," Dolan told "The Story" on Friday. "Every bishop has to submit a letter of resignation to the Holy Father and every bishop’s (letter) is accepted in this way: the Holy Father accepts your resignation (and) you will remain as Archbishop of New York until your successor is named. ... I knew the resignation was accepted last February, as every other bishop knows. I kind of lived in sort of like a perpetual advent, longing, waiting patiently for the appointment of my successor — and bingo — it came yesterday, and I am delighted."  

VATICAN CONFIRMS RESIGNATION OF CARDINAL TIMOTHY DOLAN, ANNOUNCES NEW ARCHBISHOP OF NEW YORK 

Archbishop of New York cardinal Timothy Dolan presides over a Mass in his own titular Church 'Nostra Signora di Guadalupe a Monte Mario' at the northern outskirts of Rome.

ROME, ITALY - MAY 04: Archbishop of New York cardinal Timothy Dolan presides over a Mass in his own titular Church 'Nostra Signora di Guadalupe a Monte Mario' at the northern outskirts of Rome last May in Rome, Italy.  (Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Dolan expressed that while he looked forward to his resignation, he had to admit there was some "sadness" in leaving the role. He told Fox News he is "at peace" and any anxiety he felt was softened when he got to know his successor, whom he became "phone buddies" with. 

A senior Catholic leader during a major New York City parade.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan marches up Fifth Avenue during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City on March 17, 2023. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

POPE LEO XIV CONDEMNS 'ANTISEMITIC VIOLENCE' AFTER MASSACRE IN SYDNEY: 'WE MUST ELIMINATE HATRED'

"We were together for a couple of hours a day on the phone and even then, I said, ‘This guy's a winner’," Dolan told Fox News. "When he came in Wednesday night and we stayed up till about midnight chatting, I said, ‘This guy is humble, he's sincere, he loves our Lord and His Church. He, too, is humble enough to say, as I did, ... ‘Tim, I am a little nervous, I'm kind of anxious.’ Joliet, that's his home diocese, half of a million Catholics, ‘Here, I'm going to have five times as many, and I know the demands of New York, and I'm wondering if I'm up to it.’ I said, ‘Ron, I felt the same way 17 years ago. God's grace will provide the magnificent people of this wide New York Community, this archdiocese. You're going to do swimmingly’." 

Cardinal Dolan

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, celebrates Easter Sunday Mass in a nearly empty St. Patrick’s Cathedral on April 12, 2020 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Cardinal Dolan says that New York is his "home" now and while he is stepping down from his role, he will certainly be very involved in the community.  

"I look forward to Masses and confessions and baptisms and weddings and visiting parishes and schools and hospitals and prisons and nursing homes," he said. "All the stuff I relish doing." 

