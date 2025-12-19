Cardinal Dolan 'at peace' after stepping down as archbishop, says successor 'loves the Lord'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cardinal Timothy Dolan is looking forward to his next chapter as he steps down from his role as the archbishop of New York after bringing much joy to others during his 17 years of ministry.

Dolan submitted his resignation letter to Pope Leo XIV upon turning 75-years-old, as it is customary in the Catholic Church to do so. The letter was accepted and Bishop Ronald Hicks of Joliet, Illinois was appointed to replace Dolan.

"(On) February 6, I turned 75," Dolan told "The Story" on Friday. "Every bishop has to submit a letter of resignation to the Holy Father and every bishop’s (letter) is accepted in this way: the Holy Father accepts your resignation (and) you will remain as Archbishop of New York until your successor is named. ... I knew the resignation was accepted last February, as every other bishop knows. I kind of lived in sort of like a perpetual advent, longing, waiting patiently for the appointment of my successor — and bingo — it came yesterday, and I am delighted."

Dolan expressed that while he looked forward to his resignation, he had to admit there was some "sadness" in leaving the role. He told Fox News he is "at peace" and any anxiety he felt was softened when he got to know his successor, whom he became "phone buddies" with.

"We were together for a couple of hours a day on the phone and even then, I said, ‘This guy's a winner’," Dolan told Fox News. "When he came in Wednesday night and we stayed up till about midnight chatting, I said, ‘This guy is humble, he's sincere, he loves our Lord and His Church. He, too, is humble enough to say, as I did, ... ‘Tim, I am a little nervous, I'm kind of anxious.’ Joliet, that's his home diocese, half of a million Catholics, ‘Here, I'm going to have five times as many, and I know the demands of New York, and I'm wondering if I'm up to it.’ I said, ‘Ron, I felt the same way 17 years ago. God's grace will provide the magnificent people of this wide New York Community, this archdiocese. You're going to do swimmingly’."

Cardinal Dolan says that New York is his "home" now and while he is stepping down from his role, he will certainly be very involved in the community.

"I look forward to Masses and confessions and baptisms and weddings and visiting parishes and schools and hospitals and prisons and nursing homes," he said. "All the stuff I relish doing."