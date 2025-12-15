Pope Leo XIV condemns 'antisemitic violence' after massacre in Sydney: 'We must eliminate hatred'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pope Leo XIV on Monday condemned "antisemitic violence" in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Sydney, Australia, in which a father and son opened fire on a crowd attending a Hanukkah celebration.

The pope prayed for the victims and the "gift of peace and fraternity" this holiday season as he spoke during an audience with the donors of the Vatican’s Christmas decorations.

"We pray for those who suffer from war and violence, in particular today I want to entrust to the Lord the victims of the terrorist attack in Sydney against the Jewish community," the pontiff said on Monday.

"Enough of these forms of antisemitic violence!" he continued. "We must eliminate hatred from our hearts."

Leo made similar prayers in an official telegram of condolence sent to the archbishop of Sydney, Most. Rev. Anthony Fisher.

The pope prayed "with renewed hope that those tempted to violence will undergo conversion and seek the path of peace and solidarity," according to the telegram signed by the Vatican secretary of state.

At least 15 victims were killed and dozens more were wounded in the massacre over the weekend on Sydney’s Bondi Beach, where hundreds had gathered for a "Chanukah by the Sea" event celebrating the beginning of the Jewish festival. One of the gunmen was shot and killed by police while the other was hospitalized with injuries.

A man identified as Ahmed al Ahmed has been praised as a hero for tackling and disarming one of the gunmen. He was shot but is recovering in a hospital.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese denounced the shooting as an act of antisemitic terrorism and vowed to strengthen the country's already strict gun laws.

The attack was an "act of pure evil, an act of antisemitism, an act of terrorism," Albanese said.

Leo also issued a strong anti-abortion message during the audience with the donors of the Vatican's Christmas decorations, which he described as a sign of "faith and hope."

The pope said the evergreen fir trees donated by various Italian regions "are a sign of life and recall the hope that isn’t lacking even in the winter cold."

He said another sign of life was reflected in the Nativity scene in the Vatican’s audience hall, which was donated by Costa Rica. It featured 28,000 ribbons representing embryos that were not aborted.

"Each of these 28,000 colored ribbons that decorate the scene represent a life saved from abortion thanks to the prayer and support provided by Catholic organizations to many mothers in need," the pontiff said.

Leo thanked the artist for the message affirming that "life is protected from conception."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.