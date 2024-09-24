Cardinal Dolan 'disappointed' Harris is skipping Al Smith dinner: 'This hasn't happened in 40 years'

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, said he is "disappointed" that Kamala Harris has chosen to skip the historic Al Smith dinner, telling reporters that "we don't know how to handle it" since it's been 40 years since a presidential nominee has turned down the invitation.

"We're disappointed," Dolan said during a press briefing at the Elizabeth Seton Children's Center in Yonkers Monday. "We were looking forward to giving the vice president an enthusiastic welcome and we were confident that she would find this, you know, she speaks very much about high ideals and how it's good to get away from division and come together in unity and all. That's what the Al Smith dinner is all about.

"We're not used to this. We don't know how to handle it," he continued. "This hasn't happened in 40 years, since Walter Mondale turned down the invitation. And remember, he lost 49 out of 50 states. I don't want to say there's a direct connection there, but… we're not giving up."

Dolan is hosting the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner on Oct. 17. It is traditionally held in New York City to benefit Catholic Charities.

Every presidential election year, the Republican and Democratic candidates typically come together to roast each other in good-humored speeches at the dinner. The tradition began when John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon spoke at the event in 1960.

Harris' campaign told event organizers she would not be in attendance and is instead planning to campaign in an unspecified battleground state.

Former President Trump confirmed that he plans to attend and speak at the dinner in a post on Truth Social Monday, writing that it is "sad, but not surprising" that Harris had chosen not to skip the charity event.

The last time a Democratic candidate opted out of the event while a Republican nominee attended was in 1984, when President Ronald Reagan gave a speech without Walter Mondale in the audience, as referenced by Dolan.

In 2020, both then-President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden appeared at the dinner. Neither candidate took shots at the other despite the intensity of the race.

Dolan said he is still holding out hope that Harris will change her mind, crediting Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul for "working hard" to "convince her to come."

"We're not giving up, we hope she's here," Dolan said.

The Harris campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

