Canadian family charged with fraud for allegedly pretending to be indigenous to receive benefits

The three women have been charged with fraud of over $5,000 for allegedly pretending to be indigenous to receive grants and scholarships

A Canadian family has been charged with fraud for allegedly pretending to be indigenous to receive benefits.

The Iqaluit Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on September 14 charged three Ontario women for "fraudulent" enrollment into the Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporation (NTI) beneficiary list.

The Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., which represents Inuits in the territory, reviews and approves applicants to be added to the beneficiary list.

Canadian family

The Iqaluit Royal Canadian Mounted Police on September 14th charged three Ontario based women for "fraudulent" enrollment into the Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporation beneficiary list.

Karima Manji, 59, and her two adopted twin 25-year-old daughters Amira Gill and Nadya Gill were charged with two counts each of fraud of over $5,000 after an investigation conducted earlier this year.

The investigation found that between October 2016 and September 2022, the three applied for and obtained Inuit beneficiary status as adopted Inuit children through the NTI.

After obtaining Inuit beneficiary status, authorities say, they defrauded the two local organizations of funds that are exclusive to Inuit beneficiaries by obtaining grants and scholarships. Amira won a $4,000 scholarship from an Ontario utility company. 

The next year, Amira won an award for Indigenous students from one of Canada’s largest banks. 

Manji, Amira, and Nadya Gill are scheduled in Iqaluit court on October 30, 2023, according to a press release from Canadian authorities. 

Canadian family fraud

Karima Manji, 59, and her two twin 25-year-old daughters Amira Gill and Nadya Gill were charged with 2 counts each of fraud of over $5000 after an investigation conducted earlier this year.

On March 30, the NTI began its investigation against the three women for "potential fraud." The NTI said in a statement this case is the first of its kind.

Manji allegedly claimed that Amira and Nadya were her adopted children and identified an Inuk woman as their birth mother.

NTI President Aluki Kotierk told the Candian Broadcasting Company that at the very least the three women should pay back the money they received. 

"You've wanted to take our language away from us," he said. "You've wanted to take our culture away from us. Now you're trying to claim our identity? It's just flabbergasting."

Gill twins

Amira and Nadya Gill, who attended Queens University in Ontario, sold clothing products, including COVID-19 face masks, decorated with Indigenous-themed artwork through an online business called Kanata Trade Co.

After NTI’s investigation, the three women were removed from its list of beneficiaries and were reported to law enforcement. 

NTI didn't immediately respond for comment. 

Manji, Amira and Nadya could not be immediately reached for comment.

