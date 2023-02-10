Californians escape the state for Nevada, bring problems of ‘homelessness,’ ‘drug addiction’: report

Thousands of Californians are fleeing the state for a better life in Nevada — only to find that they are bringing many of the Golden State’s problems along with them, according to a new report.

The Los Angeles Times revealed that California businesses and citizens are leaving the state in droves in search of the "perfect elixir — a California bender without the hangover."

However, the mass exodus has made traffic more "congested" and put city services to their limit.

"Locals are getting priced out of houses and apartments by Californians who can pay higher rents or drop larger down payments. Nevadans are struggling with homelessness and drug addiction; lines for food and housing assistance are growing," the LA Times wrote.

"It’s cheaper, supposedly, but not really," a hotel desk clerk from Southern California reportedly told the Los Angeles Times.

"It’s getting pretty crazy," he added.

The number of Californians reportedly leaving for Nevada has ballooned in recent years, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles, with more than 85,000 people swapping out their California driver’s license for a Nevada license in 2021 and 2022.

However, it is not just the people who are fleeing California; businesses are leaving too.

Many of the companies that have left California over the last three decades have chosen to move to Reno, Nevada, making it one of the most popular destinations in the country for ex-California businesses, a Claremont McKenna study found.

Tesla announced in January that it would invest "over $3.6 billion" in Nevada to grow the company’s Gigafactory there, "adding 3,000 new team members and two new factories."

Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, made national headlines in 2021 when he officially moved the electric car company’s headquarters from California to Texas.

The Golden State has suffered from an explosion in crime after liberal lawmakers weakened the laws governing prostitution and theft.

Critics contend that far from improving life for citizens, one recent California law intended to protect transgender sex workers has allowed pimps and prostitutes to take over San Francisco and other major cities.

There, citizens have said that prostitutes, some of whom look underage, twerk in public and wear little to no clothes.

"I call the cops; no one comes. There’s nothing I can do," one San Francisco resident reportedly told the San Francisco Chronicle after witnessing violence against women on the street.

Reports of theft have also skyrocketed in California after Proposition 47 passed, turning what used to be felony charges into misdemeanors for theft of goods valued at under $950 or less.

The result, opponents of the law argue, was a predictable increase in theft across the state.

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report.