California school district president resigns after allegedly hosting students at party with 'dirty Santa'

A California school district president resigned after several choir students were invited to a private party at his residence to perform but were allegedly subject to adult dancers and offered alcohol.

Claremont High School choir members were allegedly invited to Claremont Unified School District President Steven Llanusa's residence to perform at a holiday party. The choir members were paid for their performance as part of a fundraiser and parents alleged they were subject to a "dirty Santa" and "inappropriately dressed entertainers."

Superintendent Dr. Jim Elsasser confirmed in an email to Fox New Digital that he and School Board Vice President Kathy Archer received a letter of resignation from Llanusa on Saturday, Dec. 10.

In an email update, Elsasser told the community that the Board of Trustees would discuss next steps for the vacant position in the near future. "Thank you for your patience during this very difficult week," he wrote.

During a school board meeting on Friday, Dec. 9, multiple parents spoke up about the event, held on Dec. 3, and alleged that students were offered alcohol and one parent said her son stayed at his home for almost four hours, according to a recording of the meeting. The parents demanded Llanusa step down.

"Upon the student's arrival, Mr. Llanusa invited the high school choir group into his private adult party in his home," Sabrina Ho, a parent to one of the choir members that performed at Llanusa's home, said during the meeting. "They were encouraged to take part in food and festivities. The students didn't begin their scheduled performance until over an hour later and were offered alcohol by party guests among inappropriately dressed adult entertainers."

Ho said during the meeting that Llanusa had asked the choir students if they wanted to stay and help clean up to earn more money. She said her son stayed at the event for nearly four hours at the request of Llanusa.

"My son did not feel he should or could leave because a CUSD school board member in charge asked him to stay," she added.

Gabriel Lozano, a parent of another choir member, said the students were offered an "open bar" and said there was a "dirty Santa who made disgusting comments" to the children, according to CBS News.

"The events of last December 3 are still fresh and will have everlasting effects for possibly decades and maybe generations," he added, before asking several questions at the school board meeting.

"The fact that it was an organized invitation for an underaged school group is unfathomable," another parent said during the board meeting.

The Claremont Unified School District's Board of Education encouraged Llanusa's resignation on Friday in a statement following the meeting.

"We are appalled by the allegations, which are understandably causing distraction, disruption and pain, as expressed in community members’ messages to the Board and Superintendent. Please know that we receive and read your messages, and we take your concerns very seriously. Though the board cannot require Mr. Llanusa’s resignation, we encourage him to do so in order to begin the process of healing and returning our focus to students and their well-being," the board members said in a statement.

The Claremont Unified School District's Board of Education did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.