California high school teacher allegedly threatens punishment after students protest Pride video in math class

A group of high school students' visceral reaction to a LGBTQ Pride video shown in math class went viral this week.

A student at what's been identified as Edison High School in Huntington Beach, Calif., filmed classmates loudly groan and protest as their teacher plays a "Pride Month" video during class. Students moan "Stop," and "Turn it off." One student shouts, "Why are you showing this to kids?"

The teacher scolds the students to be quiet and warns them they will have to watch it in Saturday school if they continue to make noise. "Hey I’ll warn you guys now, if you’re going to be inappropriate, I will have supervision down and give all of you Saturday school for [indiscernible]. So knock it off," the unnamed teacher says.

The clip went viral after a parent at the school seems to have shared it on social media. It was picked up by prominent conservative commentator Robby Starbuck where it amassed over 10 million views.

A local LGBTQ supporter upset about the students' reaction shared the full video on social media. Another apparent local parent claimed the video was from the student news channel.

The video starts with a rainbow flag flying in the wind with the words "Pride Month" on screen. Two women are shown embracing with noses touching, as other images of LGBTQ couples play on screen. "Don't forget to love each other," the video message says as it ends.

The original poster of the video said it was shown in all classes. Starbuck claimed some students told him the video was played in all classes.

The city of Huntington Beach has a Republican Mayor who's been sharply critical of Governor Gavin Newsom. She was criticized by the Exposing Huntington Beach account for sharing the video in a conservative Facebook group, "Informed Parents of California."

Residents of the southern California city protested Newsom's coronavirus mandates during the pandemic.