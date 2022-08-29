California Democrat blasts 'tit-for-tat politics' after White House calls out Republican PPP loan recipients

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna pushed back against the White House for calling out Republicans with forgiven PPP loans and condemned the "tit-for-tat" politics over President Biden's loan forgiveness announcement. On "America Reports" Monday, Khanna suggested investing in skilled trades and vocational education as a strategy of further lifting working-class Americans and competing with China.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS CALL OUT BIDEN'S ‘CLOWN’ ATTACK COMPARING COVID LOANS TO STUDENT DEBT HANDOUT

REP. RO KHANNA: I don't go after colleagues personally. That's not the way I would make the argument. What I would say is this: China is our competition. They're producing millions of engineers and scientists. … I want America to win. I want us to do what built us into an economic superpower. And that means making sure that people can go to college if they want, without going $30,000, $40,000 into debt. And I also want an investment in manufacturing, so we can get working class folks and let's give them a tax credit. Let's give $10,000 to get a skilled trade. Let's make sure that vocational education is covered. This should be about what's going to build America, not tit-for-tat politics of who took what loan and who is paying off what loan. I don't think we should personalize it.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: