Caitlyn Jenner reveals issues she cares about: 'I'm not a trans activist'

Olympic gold medalist and Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner said Thursday that although she has a background in athletics and reality TV, her focus has shifted to standing up for America.

Jenner agreed with host Sean Hannity, who said America is "in deep trouble."

"That's one of the reasons I ran for governor," Jenner said. "We have to stand up … America has to have a stand-up mentality."

Despite being well-known as transgender, there is "much more" to the issues she cares about, Jenner added.

"I have done a lot in my life, going all the way back to the Olympics … As you might know, I am trans, but I'm not a trans activist," she continued. "That's just one part of my life. There's so much more to me."

Jenner, who joined Fox News as a contributor Thursday, added she believes LGBT issues will play an important role in the midterm elections.

"I think in the midterms coming up, LGBT issues are going to be very big issues, and I'm looking forward to covering those, but there's so much more to me than that," Jenner said.

FOX News Media signed Caitlyn Jenner as a contributor, CEO Suzanne Scott announced on Thursday.

"Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all. She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience," Scott said in a statement.

Jenner, a former California gubernatorial candidate who ran as a Republican, will provide analysis across Fox News platforms.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.