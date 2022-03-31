Caitlyn Jenner joins Fox News as contributor: ‘I am humbled by this unique opportunity’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX News Media has signed Caitlyn Jenner as a contributor, CEO Suzanne Scott announced on Thursday.

"Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all. She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience," Scott said in a statement.

Jenner, a former California gubernatorial candidate who ran as a Republican, will provide analysis across Fox News platforms, beginning with an appearance on Thursday’s edition of "Hannity."

"I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to FOX News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people," Jenner said.

Jenner has been in the public eye for decades, becoming a household name during the 1976 Summer Olympic Games in Montreal by capturing the gold medal and setting a world record in the decathlon. Jenner, then known as Bruce, came out as transgender and began publicly identifying as a female in 2015.

That same year, Jenner revealed her new name with a Vanity Fair cover captioned, "Call Me Caitlyn."

She has since emerged as arguably the most influential transgender woman in the world, although her ties to the GOP have often irked other members of the LGBTQ+ community. Jenner has previously said she faced more backlash admitting she was a Republican than she did when she publicly joined the transgender community.

She has since established The Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, which aims to promote equality and combat discrimination by providing grants to organizations that improve the lives of transgender people. The foundation also helps anti-bullying, suicide prevention, healthcare, housing, employment and other related programs.

Jenner has six children, four stepchildren and 20 grandchildren, most of whom played a key role in the popular reality program "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," in which Jenner starred from 2007-2021.