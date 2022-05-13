GOP lawmaker: Democrats are going to feel Biden's failures in the midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., criticized President Biden for failing America on the supply chain crisis and massive spending Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

BYRON DONALDS: This is the failure of Joe Biden. He's failed Black America. He's failed White America. He's failed Hispanic America. Why? Because he just stumbles from crisis to crisis. There is no plan. There is no strategy. He does not know what to do. This White House is a mess. The agencies are a mess. And the Democrats would rather play politics than actually get down to the business of the American people. Unfortunately, folks, this is the reality of Washington, D.C., right now.