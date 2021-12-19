Rep. Byron Donalds bashes media following Chris Cuomo downfall: 'You can't have this type of corruption'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., sounded off against the "corrupt" media following the dramatic downfall of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

"I think that what was going on- not just between him and his brother, but obviously some of the stuff that's been come to light at CNN is very, very serious," Donalds told Fox News. "This is the problem with where the American people have [felt] that journalism and at the quote-unquote ‘free press’ only is on one side of the aisle. And when you have these stories come out about how he's literally trying to manage Andrew Cuomo's political issues, and I'm putting it mildly, by using his position at CNN when he's supposed to be actually bringing the news to the American people. No matter how it comes out, that's his job. Yeah, he should have been removed."

Donalds, who was speaking at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, was one of the few GOP lawmakers to accept an invitation to appear on "Cuomo Prime Time," jousting with the liberal anchor on two occasions during Cuomo's final year on-air.

"I think that it's unfortunate for him, but it's fortunate for everybody else because you can't have that type of corruption in media. Frankly, there's too much of it," Donalds said on Sunday. "So if we're going to have an honest conversation in the United States about what ails our country and the solutions to fix it, we can't have people who are obviously partisan."

"You can have your political view, I don't care about that. But then you can also then systematically behind the scenes be trying to circumvent the truth or promote and circumvent what the true narratives are, you know. You just can't have it and I think that's what you see there," Donalds added.

Cuomo was fired from CNN just days after the network learned of a second sexual misconduct allegation made by a former colleague of his at another network.

The anchor was previously accused of sexual harassment by veteran TV producer Shelley Ross, who claimed he grabbed her buttock at a work function in 2005 while the two of them worked at ABC News. Ross shared an email he had sent to her at the time apologizing for the incident.

CNN initially suspended Cuomo following the damning revelations from the New York Attorney General's office revealing he was far more involved in aiding his brother, ousted Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during his sexual misconduct scandal than he previously disclosed to his employer and his viewers.

Reports have indicated that Cuomo and CNN are "lawyering" up ahead of a legal battle over the $18 million Cuomo believes he is owed as part of his contract that was abruptly ended by the network.

Additionally, Cuomo's book deal with HarperCollins was scrapped and he walked away from his SiriusXM radio show.