Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Brian Mast slams ‘wokeness,' says it would be the 'most dangerous' thing for our military

Mast is retired staff sergeant who served in Afghanistan and lost his legs in combat

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
‘Wokeness’ the most dangerous thing for our military: Brian MastVideo

‘Wokeness’ the most dangerous thing for our military: Brian Mast

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., on the impact of far-left politics in the military.

After critics slammed the U.S. Army and the CIA for pushing "woke" recruitment advertisement, Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday that "wokeness" would be the most "dangerous" ideology for the military to embrace.

TWITTER EXPLODES OVER RUSSIAN ARMY RECRUITMENT AD COMPARED TO 'WOKE' US VERSION: 'WE ARE DOOMED'

BRiAN MAST: The most dangerous thing for our military is wokeness. Up to this point, that hasn't been the place that the military has really landed largely. There's been some folks trying to make those inroads in there over the last couple of years, but it's been able to be avoided.

The military is a serious place. It's life and death work at nearly every single level of it. It's always serious. It's very often dangerous. It's quite often deadly. That's no place for the wokeism that's going on here domestically. And we have to keep it out of there, it's going to cost people's lives in the end.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Rep. Mast demands accountability for those behind coronavirus originsVideo
This article was written by Fox News staff.