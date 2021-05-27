Brian Mast slams ‘wokeness,' says it would be the 'most dangerous' thing for our military

After critics slammed the U.S. Army and the CIA for pushing "woke" recruitment advertisement, Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday that "wokeness" would be the most "dangerous" ideology for the military to embrace.

TWITTER EXPLODES OVER RUSSIAN ARMY RECRUITMENT AD COMPARED TO 'WOKE' US VERSION: 'WE ARE DOOMED'

BRiAN MAST: The most dangerous thing for our military is wokeness. Up to this point, that hasn't been the place that the military has really landed largely. There's been some folks trying to make those inroads in there over the last couple of years, but it's been able to be avoided.

The military is a serious place. It's life and death work at nearly every single level of it. It's always serious. It's very often dangerous. It's quite often deadly. That's no place for the wokeism that's going on here domestically. And we have to keep it out of there, it's going to cost people's lives in the end.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: